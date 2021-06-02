The Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will announce its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COO opened at $390.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.92. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

