The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 62,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

