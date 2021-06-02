The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.28. 350,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,081,118. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.