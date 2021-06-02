The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

