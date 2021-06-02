The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $44.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.94.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,189. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.33. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

