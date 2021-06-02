The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $76,352,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

NYSE ALL opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

