The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declares $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

The Allstate has increased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Allstate to earn $13.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.07. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

