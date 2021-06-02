Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,221,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 19,472.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 211,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 210,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.50. 77,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.