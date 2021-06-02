Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 227.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $620.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $659.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.69 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.90, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

