Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 865,397 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $660,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,702,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 226,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.