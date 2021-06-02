TD Securities Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.63.

TSE:CWB opened at C$36.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

