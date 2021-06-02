Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TATYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

