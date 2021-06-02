Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.78. 99,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,143. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.68. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

