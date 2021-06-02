Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Down 5.5%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.49. 223,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,112,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

