Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 3,619 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -182.76 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,090,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

