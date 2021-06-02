Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 3,619 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -182.76 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,090,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
