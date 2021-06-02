Tamar Securities LLC Sells 485 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Tamar Securities LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 556,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. 452,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,008,957. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,859,756.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,642,288.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

