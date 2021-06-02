Tamar Securities LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.59. 26,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.98 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

