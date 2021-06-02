Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 23,320 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 84,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,358. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

