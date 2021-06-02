Tamar Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.78. 31,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

