Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

