Tamar Securities LLC Buys 132 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

