Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $182.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.