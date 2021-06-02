TaaS Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00083035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.01009356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.76 or 0.09733487 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

