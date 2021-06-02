Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.88 ($5.84).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SYNT traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 544 ($7.11). 263,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,486. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 493.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

