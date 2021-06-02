Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

