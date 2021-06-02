Swiss National Bank Has $15.11 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

