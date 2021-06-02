Swiss National Bank Buys 6,700 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 127.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

