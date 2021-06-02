Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

