Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.52.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

