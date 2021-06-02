Swerve Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.41 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $5.41 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.01034755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.58 or 0.09595740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052710 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,638,764 coins and its circulating supply is 12,681,098 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.