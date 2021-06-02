sUSD Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $249.06 million and $51.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.01047929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.75 or 0.09734270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052801 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 247,264,659 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

