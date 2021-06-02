Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 324,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $8,702,823 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.