SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002659 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 142.4% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $252,027.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00291831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00188910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.92 or 0.01051817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

