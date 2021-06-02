SunContract Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $293,288.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SunContract

SNC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

