Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 29th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.