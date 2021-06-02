Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.