Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

