Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $76.14 million and $2.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00082867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.01051471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.47 or 0.09760498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.