Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.75

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 70665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.2492795 earnings per share for the current year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

