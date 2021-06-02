StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STNE stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.07. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.