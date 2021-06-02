Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 64,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,505 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 555,488 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $398.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

