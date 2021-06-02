Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

