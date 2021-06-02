State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 70,222 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,222 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 52.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after buying an additional 170,487 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 273,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

