State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

