State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $392.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

