State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $14.75 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,522 shares of company stock worth $12,571,552. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.