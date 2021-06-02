State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,858 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $23,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

