State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,620 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

