State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Zscaler worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,193 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.59 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

