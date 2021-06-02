State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.13 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,522 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,552. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

